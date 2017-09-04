12-year-old boy shot during apparent east side drive-by urges end to violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A 12-year-old boy is recovering after getting shot on Indy's east side Saturday night, and this isn't the first time his family has been affected by gun violence.

“I’m feeling a little bit better,” said shooting victim Joshua Gilbert. “I’m lucky it’s in my leg and not my upper body, or it could have been worse.”

Steven Gilbert, Joshua's dad, was there when he heard gunshots outside his sister’s home on East 37th Street.

“I had to run over there and tie his leg up because it was bleeding so bad,” said Steven.

Despite the fact that there were little kids everywhere, Josh was the only one hit with the bullet, which traveled straight through his shin.

“It’s just emotionally draining for all of us,” said Steven.

And even worse -- this is the second time the Gilbert family has dealt with gun violence.

“My great-nephew Deshaun Swanson was killed in a drive-by, and all I could see was that happening all over again to another innocent child,” said Theresa Gilbert, Josh's aunt.

Swanson was just 10-years-old when he was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting back in 2015. Despite massive public outcry and efforts by police, no arrest has ever been made. The Gilbert family wonders how many more kids are going to get shot before people start to wise up, and put their guns down.

“People need to think, think before you do things,” said Theresa. "Guns are not toys; bullets do not have eyes; they do not have names. Once you shoot that gun, that bullet has to land somewhere.”

Josh will likely need surgery in the coming weeks, and he is going to see his doctor again in the next few weeks. If you have any information, please call IMPD or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.