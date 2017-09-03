× Steely Dan’s Walter Becker dies at 67

Walter Becker, a co-founder of the band Steely Dan, died at the age of 67 Sunday.

The news was announced on the official website of the guitarist and bassist, but no cause of death or additional details were provided.

His longtime collaborate and bandmate Donald Fagen penned a tribute to Becker.

“Walter Becker was my friend, my writing partner and my bandmate since we met as students at Bard College in 1967,” wrote Fagen. “He was smart as a whip, an excellent guitarist and a great songwriter. He was cynical about human nature, including his own, and hysterically funny.”

The two worked to produce hit singles like “Do It Again,” “Reelin’ In the Years,” “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number” and “Deacon Blues.”

Steely Dan was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001. Watch as the band accepts the award: