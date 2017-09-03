× Police: Greenwood man arrested for meth after traffic stop for speeding, ‘tailgating’

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Police arrested a Greenwood man for meth on Saturday after they said he was pulled over for tailgating and speeding.

Jason Sloan faces charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of an injectable device after police reportedly pulled him over On SR 37 near CR600N.

Just after 2 p.m., police said they observed Sloan driving a Chevy Impala going 70 mph in a 55 mph zone. The officer reportedly pulled him over for tailgating a car in front of him and for speeding.

Sloan reportedly told the officer he did not have identification on him. Police said they learned he had a warrant out for his arrest and Sloan was placed into handcuffs.

An officer and their K9 partner arrived to the scene and reportedly checked his car for drugs. During a pat down search, police said they found a container containing methamphetamine in the tongue of his shoe.

Once at the jail, Sloan reportedly told police he had more meth under his pants. The substance in his pants was also methamphetamine, police said.

Sloan also faces traffic citations for speeding, following too closely and no license when required.