Ohio teen accused of stabbing 1-year-old daughter to death
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A teenage mother in Columbus, Ohio is being accused of stabbing her 1-year-old daughter.
Police tell WBNS that the fatal stabbing took place in the 800 block of 22nd St. just before 1 a.m. Sunday.
The mother, 17-year-old Lachelle Anderson, is facing a murder charge in connection with the incident.
The baby, identified as Lalanna Sharpe, reportedly suffered stab wounds and was pronounced dead at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.
Denise Alex-Bouzounis with the Columbus Divison of Police Public Information Unit issued the following statement to WBNS regarding the girl’s death:
“Any homicide is a tragedy but for a baby to have her life brutally taken is devastating for her family, the community and our officers on the scene and investigating this case.”