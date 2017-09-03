Hoosiers Helping Houston: Join us Sept. 7-9 to help provide Harvey relief

Ohio teen accused of stabbing 1-year-old daughter to death

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A teenage mother in Columbus, Ohio is being accused of stabbing her 1-year-old daughter.

Police tell WBNS that the fatal stabbing took place in the 800 block of 22nd St. just before 1 a.m. Sunday.

The mother, 17-year-old Lachelle Anderson, is facing a murder charge in connection with the incident.

The baby, identified as Lalanna Sharpe, reportedly suffered stab wounds and was pronounced dead at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Denise Alex-Bouzounis with the Columbus Divison of Police Public Information Unit issued the following statement to WBNS regarding the girl’s death:

“Any homicide is a tragedy but for a baby to have her life brutally taken is devastating for her family, the community and our officers on the scene and investigating this case.”

