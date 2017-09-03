× Kids set up lemonade stand on north side for Harvey recovery efforts

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A group of small Hoosiers decided to get outside and set up a lemonade stand over Labor Day weekend for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

A group of 7 or 8 year olds said that they saw the devastation that Harvey has caused in Texas on the news and wanted to help out. So, they got a table, some signs and made some delicious lemonade.

It started Saturday afternoon near the corner of 56th St. and Central Ave. on the north side. The kids said they made more than 150 dollars on Saturday so they went back out there on Sunday.

“That gives me hope in humanity because it doesn’t show that people are being selfish with their money and more so giving it to people who need it,” one neighbor reflected.

The kids have raised more than 200 dollars for Harvey relief efforts.