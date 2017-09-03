Hoosiers Helping Houston: Join us Sept. 7-9 to help provide Harvey relief

Indiana Task Force helps Texas cowboys rescue calf from flood waters

Posted 12:57 pm, September 3, 2017, by

JEFFERSON, Texas – Members of Indiana Task Force 1 (INTF-1) are hard at work helping those affected by Hurricane Harvey, including those with four legs.

Sunday morning, they tweeted a video of their water rescue team working with local cowboys to save a calf stuck in flood water.

Just one day earlier, the task force encountered a courageous bull that appeared to be in a standoff with police.

The crews have been working in Texas for the past week, where flood waters are still high. They documented several vehicles abandoned on the side of roads on Saturday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s