IN Focus: Carson discusses hurricane relief, House intelligence investigation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS - On this week's edition of IN Focus, we discussed the effort in Congress to provide relief for victims of Hurricane Harvey with Rep. Andre Carson (D-IN).

With Congress returning from August recess next week, the issue is likely to dominate the conversation in the coming days, with some debate already afoot over whether to tie the relief package in with other controversial legislative proposals being discussed in Congress.

In the video above, Carson is also asked about the House intelligence committee's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, with a former Trump attorney scheduled to testify before the committee next week.