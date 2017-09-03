Hoosiers Helping Houston: Join us Sept. 7-9 to help provide Harvey relief

IN Focus: Brooks discusses nation’s opioid emergency

Posted 11:31 am, September 3, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS - On this week's edition of IN Focus, we heard more of our interview with Rep. Susan Brooks (R-IN), who shared her thoughts on the nation's opioid emergency and what the President's emergency declaration could mean in terms of dollars and cents for communities hit hard by the crisis.

On last week's show, Brooks was asked about the President's threat to shutdown the government if funding for the border wall isn't included in the House spending bill next month, and his response to Charlottesville, highlighting ongoing tensions in the Republican party over Trump's tweets taking on members of Congressional leadership.

