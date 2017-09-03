IMPD investigates shooting of 12-year-old on east side

Hoosiers Helping Houston: Join us Sept. 7-9 to help provide Harvey relief

Posted 9:04 am, September 3, 2017, by , Updated at 09:15AM, September 3, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Metro police are investigating the shooting of a 12-year-old boy on the city’s east side.

Officers say the boy was injured during an apparent drive-by shooting in the 8000 block of East 37th St. Police were called to the scene at about 9:47 p.m. Saturday.

When investigators arrived, they were told that a vehicle drove past and shots were fired. They do not have a description of the vehicle or a suspect.

Police say the boy suffered a gunshot wound to his ankle and he’s in good condition. Officers say it is unknown whether the child was the target of the shooting.

Officers added that there was another shooting a few blocks north of this incident around the same time. No other details were provided about that incident.

