× Colts shuffle 53, claim 5 off waiver wire

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts continued to shuffle their 53-player active roster Sunday by claiming five players off the NFL’s waiver wire.

That number tied for the fifth highest in the league, and was not a surprise. General manager Chris Ballard insisted during the offseason the team always would be active in upgrading the roster.

With the five additions, the Colts must make five corresponding moves.

Added Sunday:

RB Matt Jones (from Washington): He’s 6-1, 235 pounds and was a third-round pick of the Redskins in 2015. In two seasons and 20 games, Jones has rushed 243 times for 950 yards and six touchdowns, and added 27 receptions for 377 yards and one TD. He’s averaged 3.9 yards per carry.

He’s 6-1, 235 pounds and was a third-round pick of the Redskins in 2015. In two seasons and 20 games, Jones has rushed 243 times for 950 yards and six touchdowns, and added 27 receptions for 377 yards and one TD. He’s averaged 3.9 yards per carry. CB Kenny Moore (from New England): A 5-9, 179-pounder signed by the Patriots in May as an undrafted rookie out of Valdosta State. Moore appeared in 26 games at Valdosta State and registered 137 tackles, two sacks and 11 interceptions. He returned two interceptions for TDs.

A 5-9, 179-pounder signed by the Patriots in May as an undrafted rookie out of Valdosta State. Moore appeared in 26 games at Valdosta State and registered 137 tackles, two sacks and 11 interceptions. He returned two interceptions for TDs. G Ian Silberman (from Oakland): The 6-5, 294-pounder was a sixth-round pick of San Francisco in 2015. He appeared in one game as a rookie and none in 2016.

The 6-5, 294-pounder was a sixth-round pick of San Francisco in 2015. He appeared in one game as a rookie and none in 2016. CB Pierre Desir (from Seattle): A 6-1, 198-pounder who appeared in 24 games, seven as a starter, for Cleveland in 2014-15 before joining the San Diego Chargers in 2016. Saw action in five games with the Chargers. Was a fourth-round pick of the Browns in 2014.

A 6-1, 198-pounder who appeared in 24 games, seven as a starter, for Cleveland in 2014-15 before joining the San Diego Chargers in 2016. Saw action in five games with the Chargers. Was a fourth-round pick of the Browns in 2014. WR Matt Hazel (from Washington): The 6-1, 198-pounder was a sixth-round pick of the Miami Dolphins in 2014. He appeared in five games as a rookie but had no catches. Hazel spent time on the practice squads of Buffalo and Washington in 2016.

This story will be updated.