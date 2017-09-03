× 3-year-old boy airlifted to Riley after ATV crash in Milan

MILAN, Ind. – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a 3-year-old boy was airlifted to Riley Children’s Hospital following an ATV crash Saturday.

Just before 6 p.m., authorities received a report that a 12-year-old and their 3-year-old brother was operating a Polaris 850 Sportsman ATV when off-road vehicle reportedly hit a barn on private property.

The 3-year-old boy hit his head and was airlifted to Riley for treatment. Neither juvenile was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The extent of his injuries are unknown at this time and do not appear to be life-threatening.

As of July 1, 2017, it is required by law that any person under the age of 18 wear a helmet while operating or riding an ATV.