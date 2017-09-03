× 2 dead in Grant County after vehicle strikes tree

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. – Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash in Grant County Saturday night.

The sheriff’s department was dispatched to the scene in the 2800 block of North Largo Rd. at about 10:53 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found two deceased occupants in vehicle that was fully engulfed in flames.

Investigators say the vehicle drove off the roadway and struck a tree.

Authorities are still working to determine the identities of the deceased victims.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.