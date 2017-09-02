× Trump arrives in Houston for 2nd Harvey visit

HOUSTON – President Donald Trump is expected to meet with Harvey victims during his second trip to storm-ravaged Texas in the past week.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrived in Houston on Saturday and were greeted by Gov. Greg Abbott at Ellington Field, a military reserve base in the southeast part of the city. Four Cabinet members including Education Secretary Betsy DeVos are joining the president on this trip.

The president is expected to meet with Harvey victims at the air field before heading to a relief center. He did not interact with victims on his trip Tuesday to Corpus Christi and Austin.

Trump will head to Louisiana later Saturday.