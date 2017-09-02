× Position-by-position breakdown of Colts roster

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A position-by-position breakdown of the Indianapolis Colts’ 53-player roster. It’s subject to change as the team will look for selective upgrades from the more than 1,800 players who were released Saturday.

As it now stands, the roster includes 11 rookies – that’s 20 percent – and all eight draft picks. The Colts also are in position to extend their NFL-best active streak of 19 consecutive seasons with at least one undrafted rookie making the roster, providing nothing changes when the opening-day roster crystallizes.

Three undrafted rookies survived Saturday’s frenzy: punter Rigoberto Sanchez, center Deyshawn Bond (Warren Central High School) and tight end Darrell Daniels.

53-Player Active Roster:

(*denotes rookie)

Quarterbacks (4): Andrew Luck, Scott Tolzien, Stephen Morris, Jacoby Brissett.

Running backs (3): Frank Gore, Robert Turbin, Marlon Mack*.

Wide receivers (5): T.Y. Hilton, Donte Moncrief, Kamar Aiken, Chester Rogers, Quan Bray.

Tight ends (4): Jack Doyle, Erik Swoope, Brandon Williams, Darrell Daniels*.

Offensive line (10): Anthony Castonzo, Ryan Kelly, Jack Mewhort, Joe Haeg, Jeremy Vujnovich, Le’Raven Clark, Denzelle Good, Brian Schwenke, Deyshawn Bond*, Zach Banner*.

Defensive line (6): Johnathan Hankins, Henry Anderson, Al Woods, Hassan Ridgeway, Margus Hunt, Grover Stewart*.

Linebackers (8): Jabaal Sheard, John Simon, Jon Bostic, Antonio Morrison, Anthony Walker*, Barkevious Mingo, Tarell Basham*, Jeremiah George.

Cornerbacks (5): Vontae Davis, Rashaan Melvin, Quincy Wilson*, Nate Hairston*, Chris Milton.

Safeties (5): Matthias Farley, Darius Butler, Malik Hooker*, Ronald Martin, T.J. Green.

Punter (1): Rigoberto Sanchez*.

Placekicker (1): Adam Vinatieri.

Longsnapper (1): Luke Rhodes.

Physically Unable to Perform List: S Clayton Geathers

Injured Reserve List : CB Chris Culliver, LB Edwin Jackson, S Earl Wolff IV