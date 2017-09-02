× Police locate missing 9-year-old boy

UPDATE: Police say Xavier was found at a friend’s house, calling it a misunderstanding.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are searching for missing 9-year-old Xavier Washington.

Xavier was last seen at an apartment complex on Riley Place at 8 p.m. on Friday on the southeast side.

Police believe he was at a community event in the apartment complex where he lives, and were notified of his disappearance at 11:45 p.m. Friday.

He is described as being a black make, 4’3″, 102 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a box-style haircut.

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray shorts and dark blue Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.