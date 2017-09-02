× Officials discuss asbestos removal at government center

ANDERSON, Ind. — Madison County’s Government Center could be closed as crews work to remove asbestos from the building.

The Herald Bulletin reports that members of the Madison County Council have asked the county administrator about the cost of shutting down the center in Anderson.

County Administrator Dan Dykes said the process could take seven months. He said closing the center has been discussed but where to move all of the county’s offices is an issue.

The third and fourth floors will be closed in December. Work is expected to start early next year to remediate asbestos above ceiling tiles on the first and second floors. Replacing the carpeting, ceiling tiles and painting offices are expected to take until May.

The cost is estimated at $2 million.

___

Information from: The Herald Bulletin, http://www.theheraldbulletin.com