Indiana National Guard deploys over 80 to provide Harvey relief efforts

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana National Guard has deployed personnel and equipment to Texas for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

On Friday, the 38th Infantry Division deployed their Mobile Command Group, consisting of 27 personnel, to Texas.

An additional 60 deployed Saturday morning to assist in managing the flow of personnel and resources into Hurricane affected areas.

Approximately 500 more are on standby to deploy to support local, state, and federal authorities as needed.

“The Indiana National Guard stands ready and is well prepared to assist in any way needed for our friends in Texas,” said Maj. Gen. Courtney P. Carr, the Adjutant General of the Indiana National Guard. “Hoosiers have a history of helping our fellow citizens in times of disaster. This is a core competency of the National Guard.”