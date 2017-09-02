Hoosiers Helping Houston: Join us Sept. 7-9 to help provide Harvey relief

Indiana National Guard deploys over 80 to provide Harvey relief efforts

Posted 6:17 pm, September 2, 2017, by

HOUSTON, TX - AUGUST 29: An SUV is seen submerged on the street after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 29, 2017 in Friendswood, Texas. Harvey, which made landfall north of Corpus Christi late Friday evening, is expected to dump upwards to 40 inches of rain in Texas over the next couple of days. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana National Guard has deployed personnel and equipment to Texas for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

On Friday, the 38th Infantry Division deployed their Mobile Command Group, consisting of 27 personnel, to Texas.

An additional 60 deployed Saturday morning to assist in managing the flow of personnel and resources into Hurricane affected areas.

Approximately 500 more are on standby to deploy to support local, state, and federal authorities as needed.

“The Indiana National Guard stands ready and is well prepared to assist in any way needed for our friends in Texas,” said Maj. Gen. Courtney P. Carr, the Adjutant General of the Indiana National Guard. “Hoosiers have a history of helping our fellow citizens in times of disaster.  This is a core competency of the National Guard.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s