Hoosiers Helping Houston: Join us Sept. 7-9 to help provide Harvey relief

Donation drive this weekend for flood victims

Indianapolis, Ind — The help continues for those impacted by the flood waters in Texas.

This weekend Flanner and Buchanan Funeral Home opened their doors for a donation drive.

They are asking for non-perishable food items, personal supplies and pet food.

“We’re all the same. we all need to work together no matter race, religion, whoever you are, come together as a team and help the people in need,” said Flanner & Buchanan assistant Katie Fisher.

The supplies then will be picked up by Bailey trucking and delivered to a church in Huntsville Texas.

Donations will be accepted at Washington Park North in the Jazz Hall, located at 2702 Kessler Blvd. W. Dr., Indianapolis, IN 46228

Saturday from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Sunday from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

They  are collecting the following donations:

  • Animal food: Dog, Cat, horse, cattle etc. (must be in unopened sealed bags)
  • Animal bedding: shavings
  • Canned foods: Soups, canned meat, peanut butter, etc.
  • Hygiene Products: toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, bar soap, deodorant
  • Toilet paper and paper towels
  • Cases of water or gallon water containers

