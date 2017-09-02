Donation drive this weekend for flood victims
Indianapolis, Ind — The help continues for those impacted by the flood waters in Texas.
This weekend Flanner and Buchanan Funeral Home opened their doors for a donation drive.
They are asking for non-perishable food items, personal supplies and pet food.
“We’re all the same. we all need to work together no matter race, religion, whoever you are, come together as a team and help the people in need,” said Flanner & Buchanan assistant Katie Fisher.
The supplies then will be picked up by Bailey trucking and delivered to a church in Huntsville Texas.
Donations will be accepted at Washington Park North in the Jazz Hall, located at 2702 Kessler Blvd. W. Dr., Indianapolis, IN 46228
Saturday from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Sunday from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
They are collecting the following donations:
- Animal food: Dog, Cat, horse, cattle etc. (must be in unopened sealed bags)
- Animal bedding: shavings
- Canned foods: Soups, canned meat, peanut butter, etc.
- Hygiene Products: toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, bar soap, deodorant
- Toilet paper and paper towels
- Cases of water or gallon water containers