× Colts trade WR Phillip Dorsett to Patriots for QB Jacoby Brissett

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts pulled off a surprise move Saturday, sending 2015 first-round pick Phillip Dorsett to the New England Patriots for quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

The trade, first reported by ESPN.com, adds a young quarterback to the roster while jettisoning a young wideout who had yet to live up to expectations. In 26 career games, Dorsett had just 51 receptions for 753 yards and three touchdowns.

Brissett was a 2016 third-round draft pick of the Patriots who started the first two games last season while Tom Brady was serving his NFL-imposed suspension. New England split those games as Brissett completed 34-of-55 passes for 400 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions.

Brissett, 23, joins a quarterback room that for the time being includes Andrew Luck, Scott Tolzien and Stephen Morris.

The Colts are expected to take Luck off the physically unable to perform list prior to Saturday’s 4 p.m. deadline for rosters to be cut to 53.

The trade with the Patriots is the second by the Colts in the past five months. They sent tight end Dwayne Allen and a sixth-round pick to New England in March for a fourth-round pick.