× Week Three Prep Football Preview: Big games headline Labor Day Weekend action

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – As the calendar turns to September, week three of the high school football season heats up with some intense battles across the region.

The top contest in 6A is a familiar one, Center Grove at Carmel, the annual MIC fight for the Copper Kettle. This year, the Trojans have a little more incentive after Carmel outlasted CG in the state championship game last November at Lucas Oil Stadium, 16-13 in overtime. Both schools bring a 1-1 record into the game of the week.

Bell Field in Lawrence will witness another interesting rivalry. Lawrence North will host Lawrence Central, with both schools sporting 2-0 marks. The Bears have had the best of their Wildcat foes recently, but Coach Patrick Mallory has slowly rebuilt LN. Expect a good one on the east side of the city, one year after LC edged LN 27-25.

The MIC will continually take the spotlight when Warren Central plays host to another revived program, the North Central Panthers.

NC has long been known as a basketball school, but first year bench boss Kevin O’Shea has his team confident and strong, coming in with a better record than the Warriors for the first time in years. O’Shea arrives from Lafayette Central Catholic where he led LCC to four straight state championships from 2009 through 2012.

Two other contests highlight the central Indiana schedule. The south side Perry Meridian-Southport rivalry renewal, which for the very first time will be held at PM. The Falcons opened their first-ever home football stadium this season after sharing a home with the rival Cardinals for years.

The Falcon pride factor should be worth a few points, and both schools are looking for their first win of the young season.

It will be a family affair in Columbus, where East meets Bloomington North. Brothers Scott and Tim Bless will take their teams against each other for the 13th straight season. Tim has had the best of it, as the Bulldogs have won 23 of the last 30 meetings between the teams.