How to donate to the Hurricane Harvey relief

Week Three Prep Football Preview: Big games headline Labor Day Weekend action

Posted 4:15 pm, September 1, 2017, by , Updated at 04:27PM, September 1, 2017

Carmel's Nate Frey returns an intercpetion for a touchdown in the Greyhounds win over Noblesville in week 2 (WTTV August 25, 2017)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – As the calendar turns to September, week three of the high school football season heats up with some intense battles across the region.

The top contest in 6A is a familiar one, Center Grove at Carmel, the annual MIC fight for the Copper Kettle. This year, the Trojans have a little more incentive after Carmel outlasted CG in the state championship game last November at Lucas Oil Stadium, 16-13 in overtime. Both schools bring a 1-1 record into the game of the week.

Bell Field in Lawrence will witness another interesting rivalry. Lawrence North will host Lawrence Central, with both schools sporting 2-0 marks. The Bears have had the best of their Wildcat foes recently, but Coach Patrick Mallory has slowly rebuilt LN. Expect a good one on the east side of the city, one year after LC edged LN 27-25.

The MIC will continually take the spotlight when Warren Central plays host to another revived program, the North Central Panthers.

NC has long been known as a basketball school, but first year bench boss Kevin O’Shea has his team confident and strong, coming in with a better record than the Warriors for the first time in years. O’Shea arrives from Lafayette Central Catholic where he led LCC to four straight state championships from 2009 through 2012.

Two other contests highlight the central Indiana schedule. The south side Perry Meridian-Southport rivalry renewal, which for the very first time will be held at PM. The Falcons opened their first-ever home football stadium this season after sharing a home with the rival Cardinals for years.

The Falcon pride factor should be worth a few points, and both schools are looking for their first win of the young season.

It will be a family affair in Columbus, where East meets Bloomington North. Brothers Scott and Tim Bless will take their teams against each other for the 13th straight season. Tim has had the best of it, as the Bulldogs have won 23 of the last 30 meetings between the teams.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s