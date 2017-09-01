WATCH: Woman pulls out gun at Michigan Walmart during fight over notebook

NOVI, MI – Walmart shoppers at a store in Novi, Michigan were shocked when they witnessed a woman pull out a loaded gun during a fight over school supplies.

According to WJBK, the incident started when two women were both attempting to buy a notebook. There was only one left, and they began to argue about who reached for the notebook first. Some shoving ensued amongst a group of women in the school supplies section, and witnesses say two women began pulling another woman’s hair.

That’s when one woman pulled out a gun. Video shows customers running away from the area.

Novi Police Det. Scott Baetens told WJBK that she’s a valid CPL holder. “She pulled out her firearm and tells them to stop attacking her daughter while pointing the gun at them,” Baeten said.

Police say the gun was loaded, but no one got hurt.

Prosecutors are still trying to determine if the woman pulled out the gun in self-defense, and if any other women will face charges. Investigators are trying to get more witnesses to come forward, and they’re trying to get surveillance video from the store to get a closer look at what happened.