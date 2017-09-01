The weekend starts cloudy and cool

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Expect a cloudy, cool start to the weekend. The remnants of Harvey brought up to inch of rain Friday to southeast Indiana and will continue moving northeast this weekend.

As Harvey moves away from Indiana skies will clear late Saturday and we'll have a full day of sunshine on Sunday.

As winds shift to the southeast, Monday will be warmer with a chance for scattered afternoon and evening t-storms.

A cold front will move across the state Tuesday ending the rain and bringing in cooler air for the rest of the week.

The average high temperature falls more than ten degrees during September.

Temperatures will fall into the 50s overnight.

Expect a warm Labor Day.

