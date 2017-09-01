Remnants of Harvey bring rain to parts of the area today, but we warm things up for Labor Day weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are watching the remnants of Harvey bringing heavy rainfall to parts of the Midwest. Today the heaviest rain will fall across Kentucky, and that is where we have Flood Watches and Warnings in effect. Because of Harvey temperatures will remain in the 60s ALL day. It will also be cloudy and windy. Expect gusts at over 30 mph at times.

If you live near Columbus, Bloomington, Seymour, Bedford, Rushville and Greensburg, expect rain to move in later today. It will be WET at times with some heavy downpours. There will be a sharp cut off from where we see rain to where we don't see much at all, but areas south and east of I-70 have the best chance.

Heading into the overnight a few showers may make it into the Indy metro. We'll see a gradual clearing process on Saturday afternoon.

It will warm right back up this weekend! We'll be in the 70s on Saturday and 80s on Sunday. Saturday afternoon will be dry, but clouds may be a bit stubborn. We may not see abundant sunshine until late in the day, but the afternoon will be dry.

If you're trying to squeeze in another pool day, Labor Day will be perfect. It will be slightly more humid, with lots of sun and warm temperatures.

More rain moves in on Tuesday and we'll end next week on a cooler note.