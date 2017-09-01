× Pacers, former IU star Victor Oladipo shows off impressive vocal talent in debut single

Victor Oladipo’s made a career out of high-flying dunks with the Indiana Hoosiers, Orlando Magic and Oklahoma Thunder.

And while Indiana Pacers fans hope he’ll bring the same competitiveness and explosive athleticism to Bankers Life Fieldhouse, it also turns out that the former IU standout has another talent.

He can flat-out sing.

Oladipo released his first single, “Song for You,” and it’s pretty impressive. The song is a remix of Donny Hathaway’s “A Song for You” from 1971. You can listen to it below:

“What inspired me to put out my own music now is that I believe it is a gift of mine and when God blesses you with a gift you should share it with others,” he told the website Complex via email. “If not then you’re doing yourself and Him a disservice.”

Why this particular song?

Oladipo said Hathaway is one of his favorite artists and the song was one he really relates to.

“I remixed this version of the song and flipped it into a modern day story of something someone might go through today in the second half,” he explained.

This isn’t the first time Oladipo’s shown off his solid set of pipes. He turned heads at IU with his rendition of “Ain’t No Sunshine.”

Oladipo said he’s been singing since he was 7 or 8 years old, telling TMZ in an interview that his “momma made me sing in church growing up.”

Earlier this year, he released a music video for his cover of R. Kelly’s “I Believe I Can Fly,” although that performance isn’t nearly as impressive as the newly released song.

He also performed the song for the NBA Talent Show in February—and that version of “I Believe I Can Fly” comes off a lot better:

Oladipo also won a talent show in 2016 at a Florida water park, according to TMZ. He says his EP is coming soon.