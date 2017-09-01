× Mother who prompted July Amber Alert arrested for attempted murder

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police say the mother who prompted an Amber Alert on July 18 has been arrested after more than a month on the run.

Mekielle Pullins, 22, was booked into the Marion County Jail on Thursday. She was arrested on a charge of attempted murder.

The Amber Alert was issued after police say Pullins abducted her three children, ages 2, 3 and 7. The children were later found safe in the 2000 block of North Luett Ave. and placed in the care of the Indiana Department of Child Services.

Court documents say Pullins sent videos of her choking her toddler son to the boy’s father. In the videos Pullins can be seen in a bathroom with a hand over the child’s nose and mouth. As he struggled, she pushed him against her body.

The father told police he received images and videos via email, and they included threats to kill the child. The documents show these threats included “‘Bout to call police so they can come get his body,” “What if I kill him? While u sleeping peacefully” and “Get your baby before I kill him.” Other messages listed in court documents show she threatened to sell and molest the child.

“I’m stabbing (the child) 2night. I hate him. I wish u never gave me him. I don’t love him or you. U used me for a baby and money then left me on side road and left kids n shelter with not one call in weeks,” (sic) one message reads.

Pullins had a pending domestic violence case out of Johnson County prior to the Amber Alert incident.

Two months before Pullins allegedly abducted and threatened to hurt her children, she was accused of attacking the father and nearly running over one of the kids with her car.