Man with muscular dystrophy stuck in bed after motorized wheelchair breaks

GREENWOOD, Ind. -- A man with muscular dystrophy waited more than two months for his broken wheelchair to be fixed.

Brad Lewis spends a lot of time in bed, but it's not by choice: the Greenwood man's muscles have become so weak that he is unable to stand or walk on his own.

"I haven't been able to go outside or go to other parts of the house, so (I'm) pretty much stuck in my room," Lewis said.

That's in large part due to the fact that in June, Lewis' motorized wheelchair stopped working.

"It wouldn’t charge, it wouldn’t turn on. It wouldn’t do anything," Lewis' mother, Sue McQuillan, said.

McQuillan said she had expected National Seating and Mobility to fix the wheelchair in four to six weeks, but July passed by, then most of August, and she got so frustrated that she decided to call our CBS4 Problem Solvers hotline.

"It has just gone on way too long," McQuillan said. "I said I’m just going to call them, see if maybe they can help me."

The company had given Lewis a loaned wheelchair, but since it did not have a lift function he was still unable to get in and out of bed on his own.

"(With a lift) we can put it even with his bed and he can slide out of bed into the wheelchair," McQuillan said.

CBS4 contacted National Seating and Mobility, which responded almost immediately. Friday morning, a technician showed up to the family's home to install replacement batteries in the wheelchair, and the company's regional vice president also stopped by, according to McQuillan.

"He apologized. He talked to Brad, you know, he apologized to Brad for causing him this issue," McQuillan said.

"It was nice that one of the top guys came out and apologized and talked to us," Lewis said.

The family's next step is getting Lewis a wheelchair-accessible van, so that he can be even more independent. They're trying to raise money through fundraising online.

A spokesperson for National Seating and Mobility sent CBS4 Problem Solvers this statement: