How to donate to the Hurricane Harvey relief

Lafayette police arrest man for child pornography, exploitation

Posted 12:27 pm, September 1, 2017, by

Joshua Kelp

LAFAYETTE, Ind.– Police arrested a man for child exploitation and possession of child pornography.

The Lafayette Police Department arrested Joshua Kelp, 33, on the charges Thursday. He was transported to the Tippecanoe County Jail.

No other details were immediately released. LPD said the arrest was the result of a cooperative effort between the High Tech Crimes Unit (HTCU), Tippecanoe Prosecutors Office, and the Lafayette Police Department.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s