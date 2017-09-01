× Lafayette police arrest man for child pornography, exploitation

LAFAYETTE, Ind.– Police arrested a man for child exploitation and possession of child pornography.

The Lafayette Police Department arrested Joshua Kelp, 33, on the charges Thursday. He was transported to the Tippecanoe County Jail.

No other details were immediately released. LPD said the arrest was the result of a cooperative effort between the High Tech Crimes Unit (HTCU), Tippecanoe Prosecutors Office, and the Lafayette Police Department.