Hoosiers Helping Houston: Join us Sept. 7-9 to help provide Harvey relief

ISP warns of scam callers attempting to collect for Hurricane Harvey victims

Posted 5:05 pm, September 1, 2017, by

File image

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana State Police are warning Hoosiers to be careful after concerned citizens have reported being contacted by scammers claiming to be ISP representatives collecting for Hurricane Harvey victims.

State police say that they are not contacting citizens by telephone requesting funds for Harvey victims. Callers have reported scammers trying solicit funds through telephone calls masked by caller ID spoofing.

The spoofing allows scammers to have their number appear as a State police phone number on someone’s caller ID, even though it’s not really coming from ISP.

Police feel that a well-informed public with a healthy dose of mistrust is the best defense in combating phone scammers and wants to remind everyone that these phone scams and cybercrimes are becoming commonplace.

For more information on how Hoosiers can help Hurricane Harvey victims, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s