× Indianapolis man dies in surgery after head-on collision in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities are investigating after an Indianapolis man passed away following a car accident Friday afternoon in Hamilton County.

Police say they were called to the area of SR 213 and 256th St. at around 3:18 p.m. on the report of a head-on collision.

They say a blue 2001 Sonoma truck, driven by James Gibson, 52, of Indianapolis, was traveling southbound on SR 213 when he reportedly crossed the center line for unknown reasons.

Juan Barrantes, 46, of Arcadia, was traveling northbound in a white 2013 Dodge Ram truck and was unable to avoid the truck.

Emergency workers extricated Gibson who was reportedly trapped inside the truck. He was airlifted to St. Vincent Hospital with internal injuries and broken bones.

Gibson later died in surgery.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.