Foodie Spotlight: Four Day Ray

Review by CBS4Indy.com contributor Dustin Heller

This week’s column sets out to disprove that old adage: “all bar food is deep fried and tastes the same”. To do so, we’re headed to the Four Day Ray brewery and restaurant located in the Nickel Plate District of Fishers, IN (it’s kinda hard to miss huge FDR silo on the roof). In case you didn’t notice, the acronym for Four Day Ray is FDR which also happens to be the initials of former President of the United States, Franklin D. Roosevelt, the man responsible for repealing prohibition. A true hero to drinkers everywhere! Although inspired by FDR’s efforts, the name Four Day Ray is one that truly pays homage to the Nickel Plate District and its heritage. Legend has it, a railroad worker from back in the day became infamous for calling off of work one day every week. This genius (in my opinion) became known as Four Day Ray and his phenomenon lives on…

The place itself is everything you’d want in a restaurant/brewery; a huge dining area with an awesome bar as the centerpiece, a really cool brewery that is immaculately clean, and best of all, a rockin’ beer garden that has live music on Saturday nights (get there while its still warm!). The kitchen is ran by executive chef and native Hoosier, Kyle Roberts. Kyle worked a number of high profile food-centered jobs in and around the Indy area before deciding to take his talents to Fishers and join the Four Day Ray team (wink, wink, Lebron James reference). A team that takes great pride in the quality of their products and puts thoughtful consideration into every last detail.

Some of you are probably thinking: “shouldn’t he be talking about the beer since this is a brewery after all”? That is a fine point and I’ll pass it along to the Drinkie Spotlight columnist. As for now, we are here to talk about the food and dive into this foodie-centric menu (at a pub of all places). Here is my list of can’t miss items when visiting FDR (and, no, they’re not all deep fried):

1. Manly Wedge…not to be mistaken with the Girly Wedge (although I’m sure its quite nice as well). The name probably sounds like an oxymoron, but let me tell you, any man should be proud to order this salad. Huge chunks of meat and BBQ sauce on a salad…what’s more manly than that? 2. Coconut Charred Steak Skewers…these glorious sticks of goodness take me right back to the Philippines where you can find the best kabobs on Earth. Well, to be honest, I’ve never been to the Philippines, but I do really love their kabobs. The steak is tender and the carrot pineapple slaw takes it over the top. 3. Tuna Poke Taco…check this out (Ahi Tuna, Onion, Sesame, Ponzu, Asian Slaw, Pickled Ginger Aioli), not your typical bar food, right? The Jerk Pork taco is can’t miss as well, but its not on the permanent menu. If its on the daily specials board, you’re probably going to want to order both. 4. Breaded Tenderloin…to describe this sandwich, I’m going to steal the famous line from the movie Jaws and alter it just a bit…”We’re gonna need a bigger plate!” The Indiana State Fair has nothing on FDR! This tenderloin makes me proud to be a Hoosier.

There is no mistaking this food for typical fried pub fare; FDR is a foodie destination. So, the next time you’re in Fishers, just look for FDR silo high in the sky and know a delicious meal is not far away. For you first timers, get there early and take the tour of the brewery…its pretty awesome.

