Fired from your job? Get a free Whopper with Burger King's 'severance package'

Lost your job? You can turn that misfortune into a free Burger King Whopper—but you’ll have to hurry!

Burger King launched a promotion this week called the “Whopper severance deal,” which provides a free burger to people who’ve been fired from their jobs.

The promotion started on Aug. 29 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1—meaning this deal won’t last long!

Don’t expect to stroll into the store or hit up the drive-thru, confess your firing and receive a free Whopper. Instead, you’ll have to fess up to being fired—and declare it boldly for all the world to know on the internet.

To get the free burger, you need to go to LinkedIn and post the message, “I got fired. I want a free Whopper. #WhopperSeverance.”

After you do that, BK will send you a link to register for the delivery of your Whopper severance package, which will include a Burger King gift card. The chain said it plans to give away up to 2,500 free Whoppers.

Will Burger King attempt to vet LinkedIn users to see if they’ve actually been fired? Given the tight deadline, it’s hard to imagine they’ll do much legwork on whether those applying for the severance package actually lost their jobs.

“For over 63 years, Burger King restaurants have used fire to flame grill,” the chain said in a statement provided to Business Insider. “While getting fired sucks, for Burger King restaurants fire-grilling is a good thing.”

While the promotion is definitely tongue-in-cheek, Burger King is doing something to help people who’ve lost their jobs. The first 100 people to apply for the promotion will get a 30-minute coaching session with a career consultant from The Muse, which specializes in career counseling.

Again, the promotion ends at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, according to the “Whopper severance” rules.