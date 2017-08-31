How to donate to the Hurricane Harvey relief

Trump to donate $1 million in personal funds to Harvey relief

Posted 3:57 pm, August 31, 2017, by , Updated at 04:04PM, August 31, 2017

U.S. President Donald Trump gives a thumbs up as he walks with first lady Melania Trump prior to their Marine One departure from the White House August 29, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump was traveling to Texas to observe the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — The White House says President Donald Trump is pledging $1 million in personal funds to Harvey storm relief efforts.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders made the announcement at a briefing Thursday, and she says he’s calling on reporters to help decide which specific organization he will give to.

Trump has been criticized in the past for giving far less of his income to charitable causes than many other multi-billionaires.

Harvey’s flood waters have heavily damaged tens of thousands of homes across Texas and killed at least 30 people. The storm is now threatening the region near the Texas-Louisiana state line.

