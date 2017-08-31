× Police arrest Clay County couple living in ‘deplorable’ conditions with special needs daughter

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. – A Clay County couple was arrested after police found them living with their 11-year-old daughter with special needs in “deplorable” conditions.

Autumn Renee Stone Snodgrass, 29, and Stephen C. Snodgrass, 36, were charged with neglect of a dependent.

Police say the investigation began on August 18 when police were conducting a home compliance check.

No one was home, but officers noticed the home was in deplorable condition. Police obtained a search warrant for the home and served it on Tuesday, August 29.

Investigators documented that the small outbuilding shack type home was unclean. It had no indoor modern plumbing; unprotected electrical outlets; unprotected electrical wires in and around the building; trash strewn everywhere; raw sewage on the ground around the structure and adjacent to the small water well; and numerous other health hazards.

The couple and their daughter were interviewed, and the girl was placed in foster care.

Both Autumn and Stephen were taken into custody on Wednesday and transported to the Clay County Jail.