How to donate to the Hurricane Harvey relief

OtterBox releases three new commercials starring Peyton Manning

Posted 5:29 pm, August 31, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –  Given Peyton Manning’s personality, it was almost a given that he would continue making funny commercials as his retirement sets in.

OtterBox, a cell phone case company, announced that they have released three new ads starring Manning for the 2017 NFL season.

The premise of all three ads playfully allude to the company’s “Unapologetically Overprotective” slogan. Ollie, their mascot, is extremely careful Peyton doesn’t get hurt while adventuring around in the outdoors.

Manning and OtterBox originally teamed up last fall when he signed on to become the company’s official brand spokesperson.

Take a look at the three ads that will run on television and digitally this upcoming NFL season.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s