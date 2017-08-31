× Ohio State dominates Indiana in second half to win 49-21

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Buckeyes put a damper on Indiana’s first College Gameday experience by beating the Hoosiers 49-21.

After an exciting first half that had many fans believing it could be the Hoosiers first victory over Ohio State since 1988, Urban Meyer’s Buckeyes hit full throttle in the second half.

The Hoosiers got off to a hot start to the game, holding Ohio State to an opening field goal and then driving down the field for an impressive 11 play, 87 yard drive opening TD drive.

After a series of punts, the Hoosiers and Buckeyes exchanged late touchdowns to end the first half with IU leading 14-13.

The tide quickly turned in the second half as Indiana’s defense could not stop OSU’s rushing game.

One thing hasn’t changed after Tom Allen took over the program, Indiana still loves to throw the ball. QB Richard Lagow threw the rock 65 times.

As mentioned above, the big mismatch of the game was on the ground. Ohio State gashed IU’s defense to the tune of 292 yards to Indiana’s 2.

Indiana will look to get back on track next week as they take on Virginia in Charlottesville.