× NBA fines Los Angeles Lakers $500,000 for tampering with Paul George

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Los Angeles Lakers have been fined $500,000 for violating the NBA’s anti-tampering rule in connection with Paul George, the NBA announced Thursday.

The fine was handed down after an independent investigation by the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.

Lakers General Manager Rob Relinka had communications with the agent representing George which amounted to an expression of interest in him while he was under contract. The Lakers had previously been warned about tampering when Lakers President Earvin Johnson made comments about George during a TV appearance.

The investigation didn’t reveal evidence of any agreement for the Lakers to acquire George.

The NBA prohibits teams from getting in the way of other teams’ contracts with players, including expressing public interest in a player who is currently under contract with another team or informing the agent of another team’s player of interest by one’s own team in that player.