How to donate to the Hurricane Harvey relief

NBA fines Los Angeles Lakers $500,000 for tampering with Paul George

Posted 1:30 pm, August 31, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - APRIL 12: Paul George #13 of the Indiana Pacers shoots the ball against the Atlanta Hawks at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on April 12, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Los Angeles Lakers have been fined $500,000 for violating the NBA’s anti-tampering rule in connection with Paul George, the NBA announced Thursday.

The fine was handed down after an independent investigation by the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz.

Lakers General Manager Rob Relinka had communications with the agent representing George which amounted to an expression of interest in him while he was under contract. The Lakers had previously been warned about tampering when Lakers President Earvin Johnson made comments about George during a TV appearance.

The investigation didn’t reveal evidence of any agreement for the Lakers to acquire George.

The NBA prohibits teams from getting in the way of other teams’ contracts with players, including expressing public interest in a player who is currently under contract with another team or informing the agent of another team’s player of interest by one’s own team in that player.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s