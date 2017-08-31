× Moisture from Harvey is moving toward Central Indiana

The remnants of Harvey will continue moving northeast through the Mid-South. The storm will cause scattered strong t-storms across, Alabama, Arkansas Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee through Thursday. Gusty winds and widespread flash flooding will continue over the southeastern U.S.

By Friday heavy rain will spread across Kentucky and clouds will move into Indiana. Any rain from Harvey will fall over southern Indiana. At this point, it looks as if the rain associated with the storm will stay south of central Indiana.

The moisture will move to east coast over the weekend and sunny skies will return to the Hoosier State.

Heavy rain is likely overnight over the southeastern U.S.

Rain will move into southern Indiana Friday.

A few showers are likely over central Indiana Saturday morning.

August will finish with rainfall well below average.

We average more than 3 inches of rain during September.

A cold front will bring scattered t-storms late Monday.

Showers will end early Tuesday.