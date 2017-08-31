× Kokomo getting replacement trees after last year’s tornado

KOKOMO, Ind. – After last year’s devastating tornado that wrecked havoc on Kokomo, residents will finally get a chance to replant trees that they lost in the damage.

On Nov. 4, a coalition of regional and national groups will lead volunteers in plating 15-gallon trees, for free, at the homes of Kokomo residents affected by the devastating tornado that struck on Aug. 24, 2016.

They are led by RETREET, a Texas non-profit that steps in after natural disasters to make communities look beautiful again.

The organization intends to plant in three stages over the same number of years, with a total of more than 500 trees added to the landscape of the Kokomo.

Only the owner of an impacted property can request If you’d like to sign up to get replacement trees, click here.

Residents can start signing up on Sept. 1 and can get up to two new trees planted.