How to donate to the Hurricane Harvey relief

Colts hang on to beat Cincinnati 7-6 in preseason finale

Posted 10:01 pm, August 31, 2017, by , Updated at 10:03PM, August 31, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 31: Scott Tolzien #16 of the Indianapolis Colts looks to pass in the first half of a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 31, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – It took until the fourth quarter for the  Colts’ offense to bust out in Thursday’s preseason finale, but a late touchdown was enough to beat Cincinnati 7-6.

The Colts survived after Bengals Kicker Jake Elliot missed a 60-plus yard field goal as time expired.

Backup QB Phillip Walker connected with rookie WR Justice Liggins on a 29 yard pass at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

The Colts defense looked good, limiting Bengals to just two field goals.

Former Alabama QB AJ McCarron played the entire game for the Bengals and the Colts’ secondary bent but never broke, allowing only 128 yards on 16-23 passing.

Scott Tolzien, who is expected to lead the Colts for their opener in Los Angeles, was 4/5 for 24 yards during a couple series with the first-team offense.

Rookie Punter Rigoberto Sanchez, who won the job after Jeff Locke was released, looked good averaging 47 yards per punt.

The Colts now will get ready to face the Rams 9/10 in Los Angeles.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s