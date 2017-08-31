× Colts expected to take Andrew Luck off PUP list

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Andrew Luck’s stint on the NFL’s Physically Unable to Perform List (PUP) is about to end.

As expected.

General manager Chris Ballard revealed on the Colts’ pregame radio broadcast Thursday evening “all indications are we’re going to take Andrew off PUP’’ when rosters must be trimmed to 53 by Saturday at 4 p.m.

That’s in keeping with the team’s expectations when it placed Luck on PUP at the start of training camp July 29. Luck has been working with trainers and the rehab staff while completing his recovery from January surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

Players on PUP are not allowed to practice or work out with teammates.

While that’s the next step in Luck’s rehab process, it remains a long shot for him to be ready for the Sept. 10 season opener against the Rams in Los Angeles. He hasn’t practiced since the last week of December.

Chuck Pagano has been vague whenever responding to questions about Luck, but he did admit it’s going to take some time for Luck to get back in playing shape.

“Having played the amount of snaps that he’s played, I don’t think he would need as much as say a second-, third-year guy for obvious reasons,’’ Pagano said. “He’s still going to need some time (to) get on the same page and get comfortable with the wide receivers and the tight ends.

“ . . . the timing, communication, continuity and then just the confidence thing of getting back out there and throwing the football around.’’