CBS4 helps woman get paid to host Sprint product in home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- A contractor for Sprint hooked up a beta product in an Indianapolis woman's home, promising her $500, but she said she was never paid.

Terri Blackwell contacted CBS4 Problem Solvers to get the money she was owed.

Blackwell said she heard about the beta testing program through a friend. Earlier this year, technicians showed up at her home and installed a cell booster, which was supposed to increase her cell phone signal.

"It was supposed to bring it up higher. So, if you were 3G you would get (4G or more). If you were (4G) you would get (5G)," Blackwell said.

Blackwell signed an electronic agreement, and she took screen shots so that she had some proof, which turned out to be key.

"Something just told me, screen shot everything and save it, so I did," Blackwell said.

In that paperwork, the third-party company TeleWorld Solutions agreed to give "a one-time payment of $500 to be issued within 30 days of installation." As part of the contract, Blackwell is required to keep the device in her home for a year.

After 60 days, Blackwell said she still didn't have any money, so CBS4 Problem Solvers contacted the company.

A representative said the company did not see Blackwell in its system, but after getting her paperwork, they immediately called her to resolve the problem.

"One of the managers that you ... spoke to called me immediately and said, 'Oh, we’re sorry we didn’t pay you, check’s in the mail," Blackwell said.

A week later, Blackwell received her $500 check. She said that she has no problem keeping the device in her home, because it works and she enjoys the extra service it provides.

"I feel better now that they honored their part," Blackwell said. "It was so impressive the way you helped us, so I can't thank you enough."

TeleWorld Solutions' Senior Vice President of Solutions and Partners, Robert M. Fuchs, sent CBS4 Problem Solvers this statement:

“Upon being contacted by (CBS4's) Jill Glavan, regarding the matter with Terri Blackwell, TeleWorld was happy to resolve the matter immediately to the customer’s full satisfaction. We take great pride in our reputation for problem resolution and customer service, so we were happy this was brought to our attention.”

A contractor told CBS4 Problem Solvers that he believed crews had installed between 100-150 of the cell booster devices in the Indianapolis area.