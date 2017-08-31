Caught on camera: Suspect tries to break into Indy house with homeowner’s son inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A would-be thief was caught on camera during an attempted home invasion on Indy’s northeast side.

The crime happened in broad daylight on Wednesday near 42nd and German Church Road.

The victim is now asking for the public’s help catching that suspect before he tries to steal from anyone else.

An old dog house sits upside down by the curb in front of the home, discarded after the suspect used it to jump up trying to break a security camera.

“You can see on the video he ended up climbing on top of the dog house and unplugging the camera we had in back,” said homeowner Shareka Harlin.

Video from the front and back of Shareka’s home shows the suspect circling the house several times in the middle of the day.

“He was very calm about it,” said Harlin.

Eventually the man looks directly into the camera’s lens and that’s when he decided to unplug both of the home’s outside cameras. Those actions make Shareka think it wasn’t the first home he ever tried to break into.

“It didn’t look like it. To unplug cameras, cut our wires outside, thinking it was going to cut the alarm system, he’s been doing it for a minute,” said Harlin.

After disabling the cameras, the suspect broke a window setting off an alarm. That’s when Shareka’s son, who was alone inside, realized what was going on. The family says they’re not sure why the suspect targeted their home.

“I don’t know if he’s dangerous. My son was here at the time and he was scared. Thank God everything is okay, but I don’t know what he was looking for,” said Harlin.

While nothing got stolen in this case and no one got hurt, Shareka does have some words of advice for the would-be thief before his crimes turn violent.

“It’s dangerous. We could have been here and he could have gotten killed,” said Harlin. “Somebody needs to help him because it’s not right. There’s too much going on in the world with people getting killed.”

As always, anyone with information on the suspect seen in the video is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.