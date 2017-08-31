× Boone County corrections officer fired after being accused of battering inmate

LEBANON, Ind. – A Boone County corrections officer was fired and arrested after being accused of battering an inmate.

According to Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen, 30-year-old Daniel Slowik was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge Wednesday after an inmate, 30-year-old Jaimie Thorpe, complained of pain.

According to Nielsen, Thorpe had no visible injuries but was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Nielsen said an internal investigation into the matter is underway. He learned about the incident about eight hours after it happened and made the decision to terminate Slowik, who was booked into the same jail where he used to work.

“No one person is held above the law, and as public servants we are held to a higher standard,” Nielsen said in a statement. “I will continue to strive to make this office the best it can be.”