× Woman who had seizure in traffic reunites with live-saving Indiana officer

HAMMOND, Ind. – On Aug. 11, while on his way to his gym, off-duty Hammond Police Officer Robert Gajewski was stuck in traffic during rush hour.

When he started to drive past the cause of the holdup, he noticed a female in the vehicle that was blocking traffic, according to the department’s Facebook page.

“Through my experience as a police officer, I could tell that she was having a seizure behind the wheel of her car,” said Officer Gajewski. “I’ve been a police officer for 10 years. This was just stopping to help someone who needed help.”

The female suffering from a seizure didn’t feel the same and wanted to find the man who helped save her life.

Liduvina Espinosa, of Highland, reached out to Hammond Police through Facebook on last week, “Seeking a Hammond police officer who was off duty Aug. 11th. He saved me while I was having a seizure while driving my car. Nobody stopped to help me but an off-duty Hammond police officer. He called for an ambulance & stood with me. He was my blessing and I would like to thank him.”

After a few internal emails, Officer Gajewski was identified and Ms. Espinosa asked to meet the officer and personally thank him.

Officer Gajewski humbly agreed. “I don’t feel like I did anything special.” stated Gajewski. “She is a mother and I’m glad she is home safe with her children.”

“I’m proud of our officers and the work they do,” stated Hammond Mayor McDermott. “ Officer Gajewski went above and beyond the call of duty coming to the aid of Ms. Espinosa and I commend him for his actions.”

Espinosa presented Officer Gajewski with a plaque she had made for the occasion. “I’m so happy I got to meet him and thank him in person.” stated Espinosa.

Watch the emotional moment below.