Suspect in Plainfield cyber threats case makes initial federal court appearance in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Buster Hernandez, aka “Brian Kil,” appeared in federal court in Indianapolis Wednesday in connection with cyber threats at Plainfield schools.

Hernandez was arrested in California on Thursday, Aug. 3, after a months-long investigation into threats targeting schools in Plainfield and Danville as well as a shopping center and movie theater. The threats prompted the schools to close.

The hearing wrapped up around 3:45 p.m. During the court appearance, a probable cause hearing and detention hearing were scheduled for Friday, Sept. 8 at 1:30 p.m.

CBS4 had a sketch artist in court Wednesday to draw photos of Hernandez, as mug shots are not released during federal cases.

During a news conference on Aug. 7, U.S. Attorney Josh Minkler said Hernandez, who used the online name “Brian Kil,” wanted to be the “worst cyberterrorist who ever lived.” Hernandez is charged with with sexual exploitation of a child, threats to use an explosive device and threats to injure.

He’s accused of several cases of sextortion, including one that targeted a Plainfield teenager.