× Silver Alert issued for missing 77-year-old woman from Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. – A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing woman from Jasper County, Indiana.

State police say 77-year-old Wanda Butler was last seen in Rensselaer around noon Wednesday. The city is located approximately 106 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Police say Butler is believed to be in danger and may be disoriented or require medical assistance. She is 5 feet 1 inches tall, 110 pounds, blonde hair and blue eyes.

Butler was last seen driving a Silver/White 2012 Chevrolet Sonic with Indiana Plate 446AAN. The vehicle has a white ball on the antenna and a sheriff’s department sticker on the bumper.

If you have any information on Butler, contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department at 219-866-7344.