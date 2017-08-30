× Local sports teams step up with Hurricane Harvey assistance

INDIANAPOLIS — The players for the Indiana Pacers — including Houston native Joe Young — are being joined by Indiana Fever players and Pacers Sports & Entertainment in contributing $20,000 to the relief efforts for victims of Hurricane Harvey and the subsequent flooding in southeast Texas. The group will donate $5,000 to the Indiana chapter of the American Red Cross to support the efforts of Hoosiers in providing relief. The Pacers, Fever and PS&E also will direct $7,500 to the Mayor’s Relief Fund in Houston. Additionally, one dollar from every ticket issued for Wednesday night’s Fever-Minnesota WNBA game in Bankers Life Fieldhouse – an anticipated $7,500 – will be donated to the Mayor’s Relief Fund.

The Indianapolis Colts announced plans to support Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. A portion of the proceeds from Thursday’s 50/50 Gameday Raffle will benefit the American Red Cross, and the team will donate one dollar for every ticket distributed to the game. The donations will go to support the American Red Cross in their efforts to help those impacted by the storm.

Fans attending Thursday’s game against the Bengals can purchase 50/50 Raffle tickets before kickoff in American Family Insurance Touchdown Town, South parking lots, as well as during the game at six kiosks throughout the stadium and from multiple mobile sellers. Fans not attending Thursday’s game are able to support relief efforts by texting HARVEY to 90999 to donate $10 to American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey relief.

Butler University’s basketball program is sending athletic clothing to the University of Houston and its head coach, former IU coach Kelvin Sampson. Here are tweets sent by Sampson, and Butler’s response:

https://twitter.com/coachsampsonuh/status/902277271800688644

https://twitter.com/butlermbb/status/902602737564647424