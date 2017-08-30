How to donate to the Hurricane Harvey relief

Indianapolis police searching for man wanted in rape, murder investigation out of Kentucky

Posted 9:02 pm, August 30, 2017

Dwight Bell

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Homicide detectives in Indianapolis are searching for a man who is wanted for questioning in connection with the murder and rape of an elderly woman in Somerset, Kentucky.

Investigators believe the man, 41-year-old Dwight Bell, was seen at the Shapiro’s on South Meridian Street during the early morning hours last Friday, Aug. 25. Police say he was also seen at the Speedway gas station at South and Kentucky streets.

Officers also believe Bell may be homeless and staying at area homeless shelters.

IMPD says Bell has an open warrant issued for his arrest for failure to appear stemming from a separate strangulation charge issued out of New Castle.

Police say Bell is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs approximately 170 pounds, and has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding Bell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475. Those who would like to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

