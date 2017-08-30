Hoosiers lend a hand to Harvey victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Hoosiers are stepping up to lend a hand to Texans, whether giving money, goods or their time to help those left in the path of Harvey's destruction.

Some are heading into the heart of the devastation and say it's difficult to truly describe the scene in Texas.

"It's hard to put into words," Blake Whiteley said.

"It's nothing less than heartbreaking," Clayton Jennings said.

The two Hoosiers knew they had to help, so they packed up a trailer with supplies and went to Houston this week. They used social media to raise tens of thousands of dollars along the way.

"We just came down here to help anybody that we can in need," Whiteley said.

The duo said they planned to visit shelters and help some victims as they got off rescue boats.

"We met with people who'd been affected by the storm and we just shared hope and love with them and heard their stories, told them they're not alone," Jennings aid.

Texans have got a lot of Hoosier support.

"'Cuz people have no stuff where the hurricane is," said 9-year-old Aaron Steichele.

He volunteered to help put together personal care bags for storm victims at the Midwest Food Bank, which the food bank said is a big need right now.

"It just seems like it was just time, time to get out there and do something," volunteer Kathryn Steichele said.

The organization, which is working with the Salvation Army, said it shipped out a truckload of salty snacks and Cliff bars Wednesday morning, and is sending out shipments of collected items Thursday and Friday. It hopes it has enough personal care bags to add those to Friday's load.

"We had been sending our products close to Dallas because that's where the Salvation Army could find a warehouse large enough to house the initial thrust of food but now they've located a warehouse just outside of Houston, our trucks will be going directly to so we'll be some of the first loads in," John Whitaker, the executive director of the Midwest Food Bank, said.

Whitaker said in the future, they'll also start asking for cleaning supplies.

If you'd like to help hurricane victims, here are more ways to do so.

IDHS does not recommend self-deploying during disaster response.