Harvey pulls away from Texas

Five days after Harvey made landfall as a category 4 hurricane, the the storm is finally moving away from Texas.The worst of the rainfall is over for Houston and in some neighborhoods floodwaters are starting to recede.

Packing 50 mph winds the center of the storm moved onshore in southwest Louisiana early Wednesday morning. Heavy rain and gusty winds will continue across Louisiana overnight and widespread flooding will continue.. The storm will also cause scattered strong t-storms across, Alabama, Arkansas Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee through Thursday.

The remnants of Harvey will continue moving northeast through the Mid-South. By Friday heavy rain will move into Kentucky and clouds will spread across Indiana. Any rain from Harvey will fall over southern Indiana. At this point, it looks as if the rain associated with the storm will stay south of central Indiana.

Tropical Storm Harvey is now moving across Louisiana.

Remnants of Harvey will soak the southeastern U.S.

Expect a mainly dry Thursday.

Remnants from Harvey will soak Kentucky Friday.

We''ll have a chance for t-storms Saturday.

This has been a very dry month.

We'll have sunny skies Sunday.

Highs will be near 90 degrees on Labor Day.